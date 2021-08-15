Cancel
Sec. of State Blinken on Afghanistan: ‘This is not Saigon’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary of State Antony Blinken declared Sunday that the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of U.S. troops is nothing like the fall of Saigon in 1975. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper asked Blinken whether the U.S. was "already in the...

Jake Tapper
Donald Trump
Afghanistan
China
WorldNew York Post

Afghanistan proves our failed generals no longer care about winning

To the surprise of only the Biden administration and its top brass, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan last week after 20 years of frivolous American adventurism. It was a spectacular failure of American diplomacy, statecraft, intelligence and, most of all, military capability. In short, mission very much not accomplished.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

If Biden really wants to help every American escape Afghanistan, he’ll let the troops venture outside the airport

What a nightmare. Tens of thousands of Americans and their allies are trapped in Afghanistan, desperate to get to the airport. And though President Joe Biden claims he’s doing “everything” possible to help them escape, he’s confined the military to inside the facility — telling would-be evacuees they’re on their own trying to get there.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump launched on Saturday a sustained attack on President Joe Biden’s handling of the retreat of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which he called “the greatest foreign policy humiliation” in U.S. history. Trump, a Republican who has dangled the possibility of running again for president...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Betting Americans Will Forget About Afghanistan

Call it the White House’s dream scenario: In the end, the voters don’t blame Joe Biden. The president’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan simply aligns him with everyone else who has given up on the notion that the military could mold a fractious country into a stable democratic ally. The administration is hoping that grisly images of desperate Afghans clinging to a C-17 fade, replaced by collective relief that no more Americans will die in a murky, brutal war that spanned two decades and four presidencies.
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge

US military transports carried 3,000 people out of Kabul on Thursday, official says. The US Air Force evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, according to a White House official. Nearly 350 US citizens were among the evacuees, the official said, with the others being...
MilitaryThe New Yorker

David Petraeus on American Mistakes in Afghanistan

David Petraeus, the retired four-star Army general, served in the military for nearly four decades, eventually becoming the most famous and revered member of the armed forces during the war on terror and the war in Iraq. Known for developing a new theory of counter-insurgency, which emphasized winning the support of civilians rather than seizing territory, Petraeus was placed in charge of all troops in Iraq by President George W. Bush in 2007 and oversaw the so-called surge of forces meant to turn around a faltering war effort. In 2010, President Barack Obama, who had ordered a surge of troops in Afghanistan—a move opposed by then Vice-President Joe Biden—appointed General Petraeus the commander of forces in that country. Petraeus retired from the military the following year, and went on to serve as Obama’s C.I.A. director. He resigned from that post in 2012, after providing classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus later pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling classified information. He is now a partner in the global investment firm K.K.R. and chairman of the K.K.R. Global Institute.

