P NATION introduces all 10 new boy group trainees in 'We Are P NATION LOUD' video clip

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

On August 15 KST, Psy's agency unveiled a video titled 'We Are P NATION LOUD,' revealing all ten trainees selected through SBS's idol audition program 'LOUD.'. As previously reported, contestants Kim Dong Hyun, Eun Hwi, and Daniel Jikal were selected in the first round of casing, while Chun Jun Hyuk, Lee Ye Dam, and Oh Sung Jun were chosen the next week, while during the final round of casting, which aired on August 14, Psy chose four more contestants – Choi Tae Hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Tanaka Koki, and Woo Kyung Jun.

Psy
#Trainees#Video Clip#Sbs
