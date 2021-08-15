Cancel
Movies

Simu Liu slams Disney CEO over 'experiment' comment

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 15 (ANI): Actor Simu Liu on Saturday responded to a comment made by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who said the upcoming 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' was an "experiment" for the company. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chapek made the remark during an earnings...

MoviesFrankfort Times

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi is 'not an experiment'

Simu Liu has insisted 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is not an "experiment". The 32-year-old actor is "fired up" to make history with the movie - which is Marvel's first Asian superhero film - and is excited about what the film can prove as the "underdog" in an apparent response to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's recent remarks about the projects theatrical release.
Businessallears.net

Disney CEO Comments on Hybrid Releases in Light of ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Tonight’s Q3 Earnings Call from the Walt Disney Company offered brought some important news. We learned more about the company’s revenues and profits, capacity limits in the theme parks, and ongoing streaming projects. During the Q&A session at the end, we also got some interesting comments from Disney CEO Bob Chapek on how the company compensates actors.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Responds to Disney Calling Film’s Release Strategy an ‘Experiment’

Simu Liu, the star of Disney and Marvel’s latest upcoming feature, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is firing back at recent comments made by Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Chapek, during a company investors call this week, commented that the studio would not be releasing “Shang-Chi” on the same day the feature drops in theaters in spite of rising Covid numbers. Chapek hinted that releasing “Shang-Chi” only in theaters is not a move the studio would make now, citing the “unfortunate” COVID resurgence that the studio didn’t see coming. He said later that “‘Shang-Chi’ we actually think it will...
Businessdisneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Comments on the Delta Variant and Its Impact on the Parks

Today the Disney Company held an earnings call, during which they shared information about the third quarter financials for the 2021 fiscal year. During the call, various Disney representatives and officials commented on capacity and attendance levels in the parks, announced a new Disney+ day, and talked about the Genie planning app. Disney CEO Bob Chapek also made some comments about the future of Disney with the COVID-19 Delta variant and the potential impact it could have on the company. And now we’re breaking down what you need to know about his comments.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’: Simu Liu Responds To Bob Chapek’s ‘Interesting Experiment’ Comments

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek describing the new film’s theatrical release as an “interesting experiment.”. During a quarterly earnings call for Disney, CEO Bob Chapek discussed the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which stars Simu Liu in the titular role. The film will be Disney’s first release in 2021 to remain exclusively in theaters following the company’s dual-release strategy with both theatrical distribution and Disney Plus Premier Access, the latter of which allows subscribers to watch new releases such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise at home for $29.99. This new release strategy, which kicked off in 2020 with the release of Mulan, came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Simu Liu Invites You to Help Make History on Shang-Chi

When Disney announced that they were going to be putting Mulan in theaters in locations where COVID-19 was more under control and on Disney+ with Premier Access, it was called an "experiment." That experiment must have worked out all right because Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Crusie all released in similar matters. Now we're coming up on yet another experiment, and once again, it is a POC lead film that is being called the "experiment." During the Disney investor call, Bob Chapek said that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would not have a hybrid release despite rising COVID-19 numbers and that it and Free Guy would be "experiments" in a 45-day release model. Free Guy is one of the Fox holdover movies, so it was more or less confirmed by Disney that they couldn't do a hybrid release on that one if they wanted to, but Shang-Chi does not have that restriction. Star Simu Liu appears to have taken issue with the idea that his movie is being seen as an experiment.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Kevin Feige responds to Shang-Chi star Simu Liu’s criticism of Disney CEO

Kevin Feige has responded to Shang-Chi star Simu Liu’s recent criticism of Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Liu hit back at Chapek on social media after the CEO described the release of Shang-Chi as an experiment during Disney’s investor call. Chapek described the decision to release Shang-Chi in theatres with a...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Simu Liu hit back at Disney boss as he is 'fired up' for Shang-Chi

Simu Liu responded to Disney chief's Bob Chapek's "interesting experiment" comments about 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' as he is so "fired up" about the Marvel film. Simu Liu hit back at Disney boss Bob Chapek because he is "fired up" about 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of...
MoviesMovieWeb

Shang-Chi Early Reactions Praise Simu Liu and the Martial Arts Action

The first reactions to Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are now in, and it sounds like the studio have another hit on their hands. The introduction of the MCU's newest superhero brings with it a new world of martial arts, magic, and dragons, with those lucky enough to have seen it heaping praise on Marvel's newest origin story.
Moviesepicstream.com

Simu Liu Has Priceless Reaction to Chris Hemsworth Welcoming Him to the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. All eyes are on Simu Liu as he's set to finally make his long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe debut and whether he'd like to admit it or not, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor definitely has a huge chip on his shoulder. So far, Simu's arrival to the billion-dollar franchise has been received positively not only by fans and critics but by his fellow Marvel colleagues as well.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

New ‘Shang-Chi’ Clip Reveals ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Character Cameo

A new clip from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings reveals a hilarious cameo from a Spider-Man: Homecoming character. The press tour for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has officially begun after the premiere earlier this week. Fans and critics who managed to see the film early have praised Marvel’s latest for being filled with intense, inspired action sequences and emotional family beats. Simu Liu stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about his debut as a Marvel hero with the film coming out early next month. Liu also brought with him an action-packed clip that teases just how awesome the film’s action sequences are. Eagle-eyed Marvel heads, however, will spot a familiar character from Spider-Man: Homecoming occupying the scene’s background.

