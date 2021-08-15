The Boyz treats fans to fixed version dance practice video for 'Thrill Ride'

THE BOYZ have, without a doubt, been one of the most consistent boyband in the K-pop sphere since their debut in 2017. With each release, the group continue to outdo themselves in production, execution and experimentation. But despite the group’s unwavering pursuit of pop perfection since the very beginning, it was their participation in the Mnet reality TV programme Kingdom: Legendary War earlier this year that finally helped them to turn the tides of their oft-overlooked career.