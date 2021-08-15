Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The Boyz treats fans to fixed version dance practice video for 'Thrill Ride'

By Dani-Dee
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

The Boyz has a special treat for fans of their new single!. On August 15 KST, the Cre.ker Entertainment boy group unveiled a fixed version dance practice video for their latest single "Thrill Ride," the title track off of their sixth mini album 'THRILL-ING.' In the clip, the members are seen wearing trendy but comfortable clothing as they perform the song's full choreography in their practice studio, allowing fans to get a closer look.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dance#The Boyz#Kst#Cre Ker Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicNME

THE BOYZ reveal they wanted to take a “chill” approach to ‘Thrill-ing’

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have shared their thought processes behind the conception of ‘Thrill-ing’, their latest mini-album. The 11-member group recently sat down with Teen Vogue to talk about the creative processes behind the new release, noting in particular that they opted for a more laid-back concept compared to what they had done in the years prior.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

K-Pop Group The Boyz on New EP “THRILL-ING,” That Water Cannon Scene, and Personal Style

It’s 11 a.m. on a summery Sunday in Seoul. K-pop group The Boyz are gathered around a conference room table, immersed in a new round of press. In just over 24 hours, their effort and preparation will coalesce in the release of THRILL-ING, their sixth Korean mini-album. But, right now, the 11 members are simply chilling. Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Juhaknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric have a spread of snacks and sweet drinks set before them, and they’re dressed comfortably for their practice immediately after this call.
MusicNME

THE BOYZ – ‘Thrill-ing’ review: an inspired rollercoaster ride full of unbridled energy

THE BOYZ have, without a doubt, been one of the most consistent boyband in the K-pop sphere since their debut in 2017. With each release, the group continue to outdo themselves in production, execution and experimentation. But despite the group’s unwavering pursuit of pop perfection since the very beginning, it was their participation in the Mnet reality TV programme Kingdom: Legendary War earlier this year that finally helped them to turn the tides of their oft-overlooked career.
MusicSoompi

Exclusive Video & Photos: THE BOYZ Discusses Choreography, Mint Chocolate, Olympic Sports, And More For Soompi’s TMI (Tell More Interview)

THE BOYZ has taken time for a special interview with Soompi!. Along with the group’s recent comeback with “THRILL RIDE,” international fans submitted questions for THE BOYZ via Soompi’s Twitter account. Learn more about the members through the TMI (Tell More Interview) below!. Also check out exclusive behind-the-scenes images of...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

Park Ji Hoon drops 'Gallery' dance practice video

Park Ji Hoon has dropped his dance practice video for "Gallery". In the video above, Park Ji Hoon goes over the choreography for his latest track. "Gallery" is the title song of the singer's 4th mini album 'My Collection', and it's a high-energy track with disco elements about wanting someone to focus on you.
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: “Girls Planet 999” Reveals Korean, Chinese, And Japanese Trainees’ “O.O.O” Dance Practice Videos

Mnet’s “Girls Planet 999” has unveiled videos of the three groups of trainees practicing the show’s signal song “O.O.O”!. The new survival show surrounds female Korean, Chinese, and Japanese contestants who have the same dream of debuting in an idol group despite having different languages and cultures. Their growth as they head towards their goal will unfold in the imaginary world named “Girls Planet.” Yeo Jin Goo is the MC of the program, while Tiffany and Sunmi are participating as K-pop Masters.
Musicedmidentity.com

Elohim Drops “Treat You Better” with Lyric Video

After releasing the first of her four-part EP series, Journey to the Center of Myself, Elohim releases the lead single off the second volume. Los Angeles-based producer Elohim is truly coming into her own as one of the most powerful women in the electronic music scene. She brings an unmatched charisma to the stage with her dark, emotive production style and vocals which have garnered attention from fans and tastemakers alike while further bolstering her mysterious allure.
Theater & DancePosted by
UPI News

Dreamcatcher shares dance version of 'BEcause' music video

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with a new music video. The K-pop stars shared a dance version music video for their song "BEcause" on Monday. The new video shows the members of Dreamcatcher perform a choreographed dance routine on a black-and-white checkered floor. The group wears matching red, white and black outfits.
Musicseoulbeats.com

The Boyz Are Boys No More in “Thrill Ride”

With a name indicative of a distinctive age group, a name like The Boyz’s can be restrictive. Yet, The Boyz have proved again and again that they will make it work. Undefeated on Road to Kingdom, runner-up on Kingdom, and with a successful comeback with “The Stealer”, it seems like they have finally found their footing in darker and mature concepts.
Theater & DancePunknews.org

Carcass release “Dance of Ixtab” video

Carcass have released a music video for their new song "Dance of Ixtab". The video was animated by Costin Chioreanu. The song is off their upcoming album Torn Arteries that will be out September 17 via Nuclear Blast. Carcass released Surgical Steel in 2013. Check out the video below.
Musicallkpop.com

Kwon Eun Bi reveals highlight medley for solo debut mini album 'Open'

Kwon Eun Bi has revealed the highlight medley for her solo debut mini album 'Open'!. The album preview above gives you audio teasers of "OPEN", her title song "Door", "Amigo", "Blue Eyes", "Rainy Road", and "Eternity". The former IZ*ONE member's debut mini album 'Open' drops on August 24 KST. Are...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

TOMORROW x TOGETHER reveal 'LO$ER=LO♡ER' dance practice video

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have revealed their dance practice video for "LO$ER=LO♡ER". In the dance practice video, TXT get in all black as they go over the choreography for their latest track. "LO$ER=LO♡ER" is the title song of their new album 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE', and the lyrics are about complicated feelings in a relationship.
Musicallkpop.com

Jenyer runs towards escape in MV teaser for 'SOOP' feat. 4minute's Gayoon

Jenyer has dropped her next music video teaser for "SOOP" featuring 4minute's Gayoon. In the MV teaser, Jenyer seems hurt as she runs towards escape, and Gayoon is officially revealed as the featuring artist. "SOOP" is set to drop on August 21 KST. Check out Jenyer's "SOOP" MV teaser above...
Musicallkpop.com

Pentatonix need 'A Little Space' feat. ATEEZ in funky MV

Pentatonix have dropped their music video for "A Little Space" featuring ATEEZ. In the MV, Pentatonix and ATEEZ members San, Yunho, and Jongho are caught up in a strange yet funky reality. The world renowned, Grammy-award winning a cappella group Pentatonix reached out to ATEEZ for a brand new remix version of their song "A Little Space", originally released in February of this year as a part of their album 'The Lucky Ones'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy