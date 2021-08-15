The Boyz treats fans to fixed version dance practice video for 'Thrill Ride'
The Boyz has a special treat for fans of their new single!. On August 15 KST, the Cre.ker Entertainment boy group unveiled a fixed version dance practice video for their latest single "Thrill Ride," the title track off of their sixth mini album 'THRILL-ING.' In the clip, the members are seen wearing trendy but comfortable clothing as they perform the song's full choreography in their practice studio, allowing fans to get a closer look.www.allkpop.com
