Three Teens Shot In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teenage boys were shot in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police say they first heard about the shooting from a nearby gas station on 87th Street, just east of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The teens went there after being shot around 2 a.m.

A 15-year-old was shot in the foot. A 16-year-old was shot in the hand. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The third victim, a 19-year-old, was shot in the lower backside and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

All three were stable as they were taken to the hospital, and all of them are expected to survive.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.