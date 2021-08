(Washington, DC) — The fallout from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is ongoing. The Wall Street Journal reports that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was warned about a quick Taliban takeover of Kabul in mid-July. The warning came from roughly two dozen diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan. It was sent through a confidential dissent channel at the State Department and said the U.S. should start evacuation flights by August 1st.