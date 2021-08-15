Cancel
Traffic Accidents

Audi shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate auto-napping experience

ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

Autobots beware! Audi's new transforming concept car has an ability that can't be matched.

While it won't be mistaken for the fictional robot-like Transformers, the vehicle would be able to change in size and shape.

The all-electric concept car called the 'Skysphere,' would sit like a sports car when the driver is at the controls, then expand when the computer takes over.

The steering wheel and the pedals would also fold away, creating the ideal setup for a nap.

Audi admits the whole idea may be little more than a dream.

It's unlikely that such a car could pass a crash test.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

