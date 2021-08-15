Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Midland; Reagan; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Midland County in western Texas Southwestern Reagan County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1138 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include McCamey, Rankin, King Mountain and Upton County Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Upton County, TX
County
Reagan County, TX
City
Reagan, TX
County
Midland County, TX
City
Rankin, TX
City
Midland, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy