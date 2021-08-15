Flood Advisory issued for Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Midland; Reagan; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Midland County in western Texas Southwestern Reagan County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1138 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include McCamey, Rankin, King Mountain and Upton County Airport.