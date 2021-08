Relativity also said Stage 2 passed its cryogenic pressure and hydromechanical buckling test. Stage 1 structural testing is to follow. The news of the delay comes just two months after Relativity said (also on Twitter) that the Terran 1 would launch in winter of this year. The rocket that will perform the orbital demonstration flight will not be carrying any payload, but the company has already scheduled a second launch to take place June 2022. That rocket will carry CubeSats to low-Earth orbit as part of NASA’s Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 (VCLS Demo 2) contract.