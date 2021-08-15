Cancel
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Target holds grand opening for newest Raleigh location

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Target's newest north Raleigh store held a grand opening Sunday.

The new location is on Six Forks Road -- where the old Kmart used to be.

The store has actually been open a few days.

The 114,000 square-foot location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

About 150 jobs were created by the opening of the Six Forks location.

Minnesota-based Target opened its first store in the greater Raleigh area in 1995 and now has 15 locations here.

