Fall semesters at local community colleges begin this week

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 7 days ago
Following more than a year of many community college students taking classes remotely, many will head back to campus this week.

The fall semesters for both Cuesta College and Allan Hancock College begin Monday.

While most of Hancock’s classes will be in-person, Cuesta is still offering a mix of in-person and remote options to students.

Hancock’s board announced this week it will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.

Cuesta has not made vaccinations mandatory.

