Nashville, TN

Group supports health care workers one 'snack' at a time

By Olivia Michael
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
One group of East Nashville residents are performing random acts - or snacks - of kindness for front-line workers.

Just a few days ago, Sandee Gertz came up with the idea for "Random Snacks of Kindness." Along with the help of others, she's collecting food and donations from local businesses to give to health care workers in the fight against COVID.

NewsChannel 5 caught up with them while they were dropping off doughnuts and chicken and waffles at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"They said things like little candies in baggies because they can grab them and they need to get through their shift quickly," said Gertz. "So we asked a lot of the healthcare workers what they really could use. Tonight we delivered a full meal but another time we might deliver the coffee drinks and the sugar and the caffeine."

She said future hospital drop-offs are in the works.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so on the Random Snacks of Kindness GoFundMe . You're also encouraged to use the hashtag #snacksofkindnessforhealthcare when making your own drop-offs.

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

