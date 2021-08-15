Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Naomi Osaka makes pledge for Haiti earthquake relief

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQBZL_0bSNtqAG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0e0d_0bSNtqAG00

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka pledged to donate her winnings from the upcoming Western & Southern Open toward earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.

The women’s competition at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati begins on Monday. Osaka is the No. 2 seed.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean island nation on Saturday, killing at least 300 people.

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” she posted Saturday on Twitter. “I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising.”

Osaka, 23, was born in Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother. The four-time Grand Slam winner is competing for the first time since losing in the third round at the Tokyo Olympics last month.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Western Southern Open#Twitter#Haitian#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennistennishead.net

Coco Gauff relishing Naomi Osaka test in Cincinnati

Coco Gauff is relishing her upcoming match against Naomi Osaka at the Western & Southern Open. The American teenager believes she has taken plenty of lessons from her previous encounters with the three-time Grand Slam champion. Gauff and Osaka first faced off at the 2019 US Open. The American was...
Tenniskacu.org

Naomi Osaka And Other Celebrities Are Calling For Help For Haiti

Celebrities including tennis superstar Naomi Osaka are expressing their support for the Haitian people and calling on their fans to contribute to relief efforts. Haiti — which is being drenched by a tropical storm — is still awaiting widespread assistance in the wake of the earthquake that killed more than 1,400 people and injured nearly 7,000.
Cincinnati, OHprimenewsghana.com

Naomi Osaka stunned in Cincinnati Masters by Jil Teichmann

World number two Naomi Osaka suffered a surprise third-round defeat to Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann at the Cincinnati Masters. The Japanese star, 23, lost 3-6 6-3 6-3 to the world number 76. "I have high expectations of myself but there was nothing more I could do to win this match,"...
SportsSportsnet.ca

Cincinnati Masters matches Naomi Osaka's pledged prize money to Haiti

The Western & Southern Financial Group, the title sponsor of the Cincinnati Masters, has agreed to match Naomi Osaka's pledged donation of prize money to Haiti for earthquake relief efforts. On Aug. 14, Osaka announced on social media that she would donate the prize money she receives in Cincinnati to...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal is the greatest ever', says American star

A couple of weeks after their epic Roland Garros semi-final clash, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met in the same round of the Canadian Masters and in Cincinnati in 2013. Starting the year a little later due to an injury sustained in the season Previously, Nadal was among the players to beat between February and September, adding an incredible streak and becoming a contender for the ATP throne.
TennisThe Guardian

Daniil Medvedev crashes into TV camera and kicks it in loss to Rublev

Daniil Medvedev had an angry run-in with a courtside TV camera as he missed out on a place in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The top seed was a set ahead in the semi-final against fellow Russian Andrey Rublev when he ran into a camera during a rally. Clearly annoyed at its positioning on the court, Medvedev shoved the lens with his foot before complaining to the umpire that he “could have broken my hand”.
Tennistennishead.net

WATCH: Daniil Medvedev receives baffling penalty against Alexander Bublik

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Bublik were involved in a truly unusual exchange with the umpire in their second round match. Here’s something you don’t see every day! Top seed Medvedev and maverick Bublik were contesting their second round encounter at the Canadian Masters, when a quite unique turn of events took place.
TennisBBC

Ashleigh Barty beats Barbora Krejcikova to reach Cincinnati semi-finals

World number one Ashleigh Barty eased through to the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open with victory over Barbora Krejcikova. Australian Barty beat the Czech ninth seed 6-2 6-4, but had to recover from a break down in the second set. The 25-year-old, two-time Grand Slam champion will face Angelique Kerber...
TennisOttumwa Courier

Barty leads fresh faces into tournament finals

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty will make her first Western & Southern final appearance Sunday. Just like everybody else. No. 76 Jil Teichmann will meet Barty in the women's final. Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev will face No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the men's final after the seventh-ranked Rublev rallied to upset No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in the first men’s semifinal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy