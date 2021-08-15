Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Swinney on hand for celebration of Bobby Bowden’s life

By Will Vandervort
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOq0j_0bSNtpHX00

It was a celebration of a life well lived.

That is pretty much the way Dabo Swinney described Saturday’s public funeral service for longtime Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden. Swinney flew down to Tallahassee, Florida to give his condolences to Bowden’s Family at the Tucker Civic Center on the campus of Florida State University.

“It was a great day,” Clemson’s head coach said. “What a life well lived. It was great to be able to see all the Bowdens and be able to see so many of those great players that played for Coach Bowden and so many of the great coaches who worked for him.”

Swinney knew Bobby Bowden well. Bowden’s son, Tommy, was Swinney’s position coach in his first year at Alabama and later coached under him at Clemson from 2003-’08 as his wide receivers coach.

The last two years, Terry worked as a voluntary analyst on Swinney’s staff before taking the head coaching job at Louisiana-Monroe University this past January.

Of course, Swinney also had a relationship with Bobby, too. Though he did not play or coach under the Hall of Fame coach, Swinney has said many times Bobby Bowden was an indirect influence on his coaching career and was a Godly man that he admired so greatly.

“It truly was a celebration. They talked about the gospel and that is just the way Coach Bowden would have wanted it,” Swinney said. “It was a special day. A moving day, inspirational and a blessing to have an opportunity to be a part of it.

“Again, to hear so many wonderful messages from his family and his former players and his coaches, as well. It was just a beautiful day.”

After the funeral service, Swinney flew back to Clemson Saturday afternoon, coaching his team in a two-hour scrimmage inside the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

The Tigers will have picture day on Sunday and will resume camp on Monday.

–Above photo: Tommy Bowden, Bobby Bowden’s son, speaks during a public funeral service held for former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Saturday (Photo courtesy of USA Today)

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0bSNtpHX00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy