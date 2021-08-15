Cancel
Panthers Preseason: All expected starters don't dress vs. Colts

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
7 days ago
 7 days ago
Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans. But you’ll have to wait at least another week to see your team’s Sunday best. Every. Single. One.

As expected, head coach Matt Rhule opted not to roll out any projected regular season starters this afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts. The team released its starting lineup an hour before kickoff while also confirming its headliners will not be dressed. So that means civilian clothes for:

Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Dan Arnold, Ian Thomas, Cameron Erving, Taylor Moton, Pat Elflein, John Miller, Matt Paradis, Brian Burns, Morgan Fox, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Haason Reddick, Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, Jeremy Chinn and Juston Burris.

Also not in uniform will be the crop of running backs Rodney Smith and Reggie Bonnafon, center Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Caraun Reid. They will each be inactive due to injury.

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, offensive lineman Dennis Daley, cornerback A.J. Bouye, safety Myles Hartfield and linebackers Denzel Perryman, Julian Stanford and Clay Johnston are inactive as well and did not travel with the team.

