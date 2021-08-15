Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 1:10

A team looking for some momentum, the Red Sox had a great opportunity on their plate to get that momentum this weekend with the Orioles in town. They have Chris Sale coming back to the mound for the second game on Saturday, and here in Friday’s game they introduced Kyle Schwarber into the lineup for the first time since his trade to Boston. The slugger walked in his first at bat, which was part of a four-run second that set the tone for this game. It was never really in doubt, with Nick Pivetta tossing a great outing, and hopefully the start of a weekend where the Red Sox can get back to the series win column.