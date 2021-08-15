Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 1:10
There’s nothing quite like a guy who keeps getting demoted to the bullpen or to the minor leagues making an emergency start to make you feel good about the Orioles possibly ending a ten-game losing streak today. That’s exactly what we’re getting. Keegan Akin, dumped from the rotation after giving up six runs in three innings on Tuesday, is back today because Bruce Zimmermann sprained his ankle, delaying his return from the injured list.www.camdenchat.com
Comments / 0