Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 1:10

By Mark Brown
Camden Chat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing quite like a guy who keeps getting demoted to the bullpen or to the minor leagues making an emergency start to make you feel good about the Orioles possibly ending a ten-game losing streak today. That’s exactly what we’re getting. Keegan Akin, dumped from the rotation after giving up six runs in three innings on Tuesday, is back today because Bruce Zimmermann sprained his ankle, delaying his return from the injured list.

