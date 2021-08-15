Cancel
6 takeaways from the Rams offensive line’s performance against the Chargers

By Christopher Daniel
turfshowtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams dropped their first preseason game of 2021 to the Brandon Staley-led Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 13-6, but what is important from Saturday night is not the outcome; it’s the way the players were able to handle themselves in whatever situations presented themselves. Throughout the contest, the Rams offensive line showed some positive glimpses, as well as some areas that need improvement.

NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow speaks out on beating Jalen Ramsey during scrimmage with Rams

In the way that so many smaller, under-the-radar slot receivers do, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has consistently been a guy who simply gets open when it matters most. Dubbed “Third-and-Renfrow” for his propensity to move the chains on the most crucial down, he showed his chops to the max on Wednesday in the Raiders’ joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL49erswebzone.com

What the Chargers said about the 49ers: Keenan Allen on Jason Verrett, Derwin James embraces George Kittle matchup, more

1.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers and Chargers went through the first of two scheduled joint practices earlier today, and as is usually the case, both teams were happy to be practicing against someone different after facing their teammates for the past few weeks.
NFLwcn247.com

Chargers new-look offensive line remains work in progress

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — How much the Los Angeles Chargers' revamped offensive line has improved remains one of the biggest questions heading into the regular season. But fans won’t see the entire group play together until the Sept. 12 opener at Washington. Coach Brandon Staley says that quarterback Justin Herbert and most of the established veterans will not play during the three preseason games. Left tackle Rashawn Slater, the 13th overall pick, is expected to be the only starting offensive lineman to play Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Maybe 49ers lucked out not drafting Chargers Derwin James

Former Florida State safety Derwin James was an NFL Draft crush for many a 49ers fan in 2018, but it’s probably for the better the Chargers got him instead. The San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend for Week 2 of the 2021 preseason, which affords us a small chance to break down some retrospective analysis and the ever-present “what could have been?” scenarios everyone likes to think about.
NFLIdaho8.com

Chargers edge Rams 13-6 in SoFi’s first game with fans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Darius Bradwell rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-6 in the first NFL game with fans at SoFi Stadium. Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s palatial football arena welcomed his team and its co-tenants for a well-attended preseason opener with 68,791 tickets distributed. Neither team played any of its stars. The Chargers shut out the Rams in the second half to win the head coaching debut of Brandon Staley, who took charge less than five years after he was the defensive coordinator at Division III John Carroll.
NFLallfans.co

9 key takeaways from Rams training camp

The regular season is still about a month away for the Los Angeles Rams, but they took the next step in the offseason by finishing training camp on Tuesday. They’ve departed UC Irvine and gone back to their headquarters in Thousand Oaks, preparing for their three preseason games and eventually the Bears in Week 1.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Chargers: 3 players who disappointed against the Rams

We've talked about the players who got off to a hot start against the Rams, but now's the time to talk about the LA Chargers who started their preseason off on the wrong foot. There were three efforts in particular that I'd deem worthy of an L from Saturday:. The...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Rams-Chargers preview: 3 on offense, 3 on defense to keep an eye on Saturday

The Los Angeles Rams will battle for LA bragging rights Saturday evening at 7 p.m. pacific time against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first of three preseason contests. The Rams concluded training camp this week, but reports indicate the team looks promising ahead of the upcoming season. Head Coach...
NFLdowntownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: Takeaways From The First Unofficial Depth Chart

With four days until the Los Angeles Rams play their first preseason game against the Chargers, the team released it’s first unofficial depth chart. While a depth chart at this point in the offseason doesn’t mean a lot, it also isn’t completely useless. It’s still possible to see how the team views certain players. Here are my takeaways from the unofficial depth chart release.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Add Offensive Line Depth Via Waivers

After yesterday’s flurry of transactions and an open roster spot available, the Los Angeles Rams claimed offensive tackle Ryan Pope off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Pope was signed by Arizona on August 4, before eventually releasing him on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman has...

