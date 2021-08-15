6 takeaways from the Rams offensive line’s performance against the Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams dropped their first preseason game of 2021 to the Brandon Staley-led Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 13-6, but what is important from Saturday night is not the outcome; it’s the way the players were able to handle themselves in whatever situations presented themselves. Throughout the contest, the Rams offensive line showed some positive glimpses, as well as some areas that need improvement.www.turfshowtimes.com
