Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Free Guy' Director Shawn Levy on Jodie Comer Singing and Those Surprising Crossovers

NewsTimes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevy directs Ryan Reynolds, who plays Guy, a bank teller, who one day discovers he is actually an NPC (a non-player character) in a video game. Upon learning this, and with the help of Jodie Comer’s character, Molotov Girl, he decides to break free and save the world. More from...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Zak Penn
Person
Ethan Tobman
Person
Hulk
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Joe Keery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Guy#Crossovers#Free City#Npc#Marvel#Capitol Records#The Stash House#Grand Theft Auto#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Video GamesDaily Republic

‘Free Guy’ stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery share how movie set in video game world is filled with humanity [New York Daily News :: BC-MOVIE-FREEGUY-COMER-KEERY:NY]

For stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery, “Free Guy” is a video game movie that goes to the next level. The actors appreciate how the story about a background character in an online game who suddenly develops a sense of purpose is filled with thought-provoking moments in addition to all of the fun ones.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ryan Reynolds Thanks Free Guy Success on His Friends' Cameos

For those who haven't yet seen Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and want to let the movie hang onto all of its secrets, then it might be best to back away now, but for everyone else, the actor has been praising his famous friends who appeared in the movie as the key to its success. While there were very few who could predict exactly which way the gamble of putting out the movie in cinemas only would go, it seems that the movie has exceeded expectations in many ways, and the number of well-known faces turning up for cameos is definitely something Reynolds was keen to point out as a big part of that success.
Moviestheaureview.com

Interview: Free Guy director Shawn Levy and the creative team on bringing their unique world to life

To coincide with the anticipated release of Free Guy, 20th Century Studios invited our own Peter Gray to chat with the film’s creative team during a roundtable dialogue. Discussing with director Shawn Levy, production designer Ethan Tobman, SFX supervisor Swen Gillberg, cinematographer George Richmond, and stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara were, among Ryan Reynolds praise, the intricacies of filming such a technical production and the inspiration behind its visuals.
Moviesthechronicle-news.com

Jodie Comer recalls feeling 'overwhelmed' on Free Guy set

Jodie Comer initially felt "overwhelmed" on the set of 'Free Guy'. The 28-year-old actress stars in the new action-comedy film alongside Ryan Reynolds, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi, and Jodie admits she didn't have much input into her on-screen costumes because she was focusing on other things.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionistastories.com

Jodie Comer in Giorgio Armani at the ''Free Guy'' London Premiere

This evening(August 9th) in rainy London at Cineworld Leicester Square, Jodie Comer hit the carpet for the premiere of ''Free Guy.''. Rocking an all black look, she wore a GIORGIO ARMANI black velvet, center front zipper & drawstring waist jumpsuit with crystal embellishments. It's about 60 degrees in London so her velvet one-piece was right for the moment and it was a great sporty, chic look.
Video GamesVincennes Sun Commercial

Shawn Levy: Free Guy is not about video games

Shawn Levy says 'Free Guy' isn't about video games. The 53-year-old filmmaker has directed the new movie that features Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a non-player character in a game who becomes aware of his situation and tries to make himself the hero. Shawn admits that he and the 'Deadpool' star...
MoviesCollider

Shawn Levy on Why ‘Free Guy' Isn't Premiering on Disney+ and How Ryan Reynolds Adds Jokes in Post-Production

With the fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to director Shawn Levy about making the action comedy from 20th Century Studios. As most of you know, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jodie Comer Explains Why She Never Had To Play Her Two Free Guy Characters On The Same Day

In the world of Free Guy, the action is set not only in the digital playground known as Free City, but also in the very world that we inhabit ourselves. With Ryan Reynolds’ eponymous bank teller captivating both sides of the screen with his great guy antics, he also draws the attention of one of his programmers, Jodie Comer’s Millie. Playing basically the bridge between worlds, Comer’s digital alter ego Molotov Girl, the Killing Eve star had to flip personas during her time on Free Guy, but thankfully never on the same day of shooting.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’ Director Shawn Levy on Mocking Disney and Fighting the Studio Desire to ‘Weaponize Their IP’

Shawn Levy has been making successful movies for two decades, but his output is about to increase many times over. As a director, Levy is best known for studio comedies like “Night at the Museum” and its two sequels, but his influence goes much deeper than that. Levy’s producing credits include both “Arrival” (which scored him an Oscar nomination) and “Stranger Things,” which helped pave the way for a major deal with Netflix that now finds him developing something in the vicinity of 15 series. In the meantime, he has already wrapped his second collaboration with Ryan Reynolds, the time-travel action-comedy...
MoviesComicBook

Free Guy Director Shawn Levy Credits Ryan Reynolds For Great Songs

Free Guy director Shawn Levy thinks all the credit for the great songs in the movie belongs to Ryan Reynolds. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke to the director about the movie this week. Of course, soundtracks absolutely help make these movies, and Free Guy is no exception. With so much of the movie hinging on references to other visual mediums like video games, it’s important to get the feel of those worlds right. Apparently, Reynolds was more than up to the task when it came to suggestions. Levy says that his star has pretty eclectic taste, so he could find a way to fit things in that may have gotten passed over at another point. Clearly, something is working because Free Guy has almost unanimous critical approval and strong Rotten Tomatoes scores. So, the music is working alongside a heartfelt story to provide something that was missing before. Check out what the filmmaker had to say down below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy