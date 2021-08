Leicester City triumphed over Manchester City to win the FA Community Shield for the first time since 1971. Whilst some will say it’s a glorified friendly, it meant a lot to the the Foxes players as well as the fans, who made themselves heard over the Manchester City support. Despite the Citizens being under-strength, they still had a host of talent to call upon including £100m man Jack Grealish. Leicester City started strongly, pressing the Citizens high from the off.