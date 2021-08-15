Cancel
Public Health

Live Nation to require vaccines for concertgoers ‘everywhere possible’

By David Meyer
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcert promoter and venue operator Live Nation plans to require COVID-19 vaccines for its patrons “everywhere possible” beginning Oct. 4, the company said. The move to mandate shots for concert-goers comes after the company initially said it would leave the decision whether to require inoculations up to individual artists, Rolling Stone said.

