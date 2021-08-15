Cancel
Fred a Tropical Storm Again

By Anna Sims
WTVM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning, with a closed center of circulation, Fred was classified as a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. With Fred slowly getting better organized, we are still seeing some uncertainty when it comes to the exact timing of this system. We could see some of the outermost bands of Fred rolling into the valley as early as tomorrow evening, but if this system slows we could see them moving in as late as Tuesday morning.

