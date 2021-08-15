CCSO: Pedestrian hit by car in Orange Park, lanes reopened
Orange Park, FL — UPDATE 4:11 p.m.: All lanes have been reopened following this crash.
UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: One southbound lane of Blanding Blvd. at Well Rd. is open. Continue to expect delays in this area. The Florida Highway Patrol says this accident is deadly.
A pedestrian has been hit by a car at Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Injuries have been reported.
All southbound lanes of Blanding are blocked.
Action News Jax has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.
