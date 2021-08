The US has announced its intention to end the evacuation of people in distress from Afghanistan on August 31, but several NATO allies have asked Washington to prolong the operation to remove as many Afghans as possible from the country. The final calendar of the airlift has been debated in the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers, held by videoconference this Friday. The meeting has also served to gather the availability of the NATO countries to temporarily or permanently host the airborne Afghan refugees, since the Al Udeid base of the United States in Qatar, where some 8,000 people have been transferred, is already saturated.