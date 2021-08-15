Everett man arrested in connection to Roxbury fatal stabbing

BOSTON — An Everett male was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide investigation following the fatal stabbing of a Boston male victim Sunday, August 8.

PREVIOUS: Victim dies, Boston Police search for suspect after stabbing in Roxbury

The Boston Police Department told Boston 25 News the incident occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. in Roxbury on Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue. Once officers arrived on scene, they found Ricardo Garcia, 34, of Boston, suffering an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

After further investigation, the Boston Police Homicide Unit identified Dravon Robinson, 36, of Everett, as the suspect. Robinson was arrested on Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. and brought to the Boston Police Headquarters. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

If anyone knows of further information regarding this incident, they can call the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

