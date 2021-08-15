27 Vietnam Veterans Who Died From Complications Of Agent Orange Honored In Lawrence County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — 27 local war veterans were honored in Lawrence County yesterday.

Those veterans have died from complications of agent orange — a tactical chemical used during the Vietnam War.

Friends and family members hung replicas of their loved ones’ dog tags on a metal tree.

Event organizers say the tree’s design has significance to the damage agent orange can cause.

“New Castle School of Trades designed the tree and planted it in for us,” said Hugh Coryea, Director of the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project. “The rust on it, it represents the blood, and the rusting of the blood of the agent orange inside your body.”

A separate memorial service honored Private First Class George Threats of New Castle, who was the first serviceman from Lawrence County to be killed in action during the Vietnam War.