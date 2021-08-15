Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence County, PA

27 Vietnam Veterans Who Died From Complications Of Agent Orange Honored In Lawrence County

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZUja_0bSNmAHd00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — 27 local war veterans were honored in Lawrence County yesterday.

Those veterans have died from complications of agent orange — a tactical chemical used during the Vietnam War.

Friends and family members hung replicas of their loved ones’ dog tags on a metal tree.

Event organizers say the tree’s design has significance to the damage agent orange can cause.

“New Castle School of Trades designed the tree and planted it in for us,” said Hugh Coryea, Director of the Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project. “The rust on it, it represents the blood, and the rusting of the blood of the agent orange inside your body.”

A separate memorial service honored Private First Class George Threats of New Castle, who was the first serviceman from Lawrence County to be killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lawrence County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lawrence County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Agent Orange#The Vietnam War#Kdka Tv News#Orange Veterans Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Related
Washington County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone Dies After Battling Lung Cancer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone has died following a battle with lung cancer. County Commissioner Diana Irey-Vaughn confirmed the news to KDKA on Saturday night. Vittone had been the district attorney since 2012 when he was elected to the office of district attorney after 12 years of serving as the assistant district attorney. Prior to working as an attorney, Vittone was an EMT. President Judge John Disalle said he and Vittone had known each other since they were 11-years-old and Vittone was passionate about his county and his work on behalf of opioid victims and fighting animal cruelty. “Just a dedicated public servant, dedicated family man, dedicated community leader,” he said. “He was a leader in the choir for the Immaculate Conception Church, just a genuinely great guy.” Eugene Vittone was 61-years-old.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Right Place, Right Time: Volunteer Firefighter Driving By Helps Family In Carrick As Home Catches Fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Carrick family lost everything when their house caught fire in the middle of the night. The family says a volunteer firefighter was in the right place at the right time. The fire was intense, windows were blown out, and nothing can be salvaged. The mother quickly ran out of the house with her daughters, who are 1 and 4, frantically looking for help. Luckily, a volunteer firefighter just so happened to be driving by the home in the 300 block of Carrick Avenue. Pittsburgh EMS, fire, and police arrived around midnight and arrived to heavy smoke...
Beaver County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County Veteran Receives Surprise Of A Lifetime From Home For A Hero Campaign

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver County veteran received the surprise of a lifetime. The surprise came as a shock for Heather Uphold, who nominated her husband Chris. She said everything he’s done in his life has been selfless. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “Probably just what, what?” Heather Uphold said. “Wait a minute, no, that’s not possible. Then it turned into pure gratitude and thankfulness.” After two tours in Iraq and more than 20 years of military service, even Chris did not see this surprise coming. “Wow, thank you, thank you,” said Chris Uphold. It’s called the Home for a Hero campaign, where 84 Lumber and...
North Hills, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

North Hills Woman Says Her Fiancé Has Reached The Airport In Afghanistan

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The slow evacuation in Afghanistan has been especially tough for Kaitlyn Russell who lives in Ross Township. She reached out to KDKA because her fiancé is stuck in Kabul. Russell says she wants to keep his identity private for his safety but says he worked with the Marines and other American organizations as a translator. RELATED: North Hills Woman’s Fiancé Stuck In Afghanistan After contacting KDKA, she was able to connect with Congressman Conor Lamb and Senator Bob Casey’s staff and she said late last night our time and early this morning Kabul time, he and his mother...

Comments / 0

Community Policy