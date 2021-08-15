Cancel
Sean Payton stays evasive on Saints QB battle after turnovers plague Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill

By Isaac Trotter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife without Drew Brees did not get off to a humming start for the New Orleans Saints. The offense turned the ball over six times in Saturday's 17-14 loss to the Ravens, the preseason opener. Taysom Hill earned the start and went 8 of 12 for 81 yards with an interception. Jameis Winston earned the second crack and went 7 of 12 for 96 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

