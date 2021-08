Dedicated to hard work, brotherhood, friends, family and the making of small-town legends … it’s time for Friday night lights. Can you taste it? The concession stand popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers or whatever else gets thrown on the grill or in the deep fryer …Can you feel it? The humid September night. The November cold, with a tingle of rain in the air. The fourth down and one; the hairs on your arm standing on end. The butterflies performing a circus in your stomach …