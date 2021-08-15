An estimated 1,000 people gather at Oregon Capitol to oppose mask, vaccine mandates

An estimated 1,000 people gathered at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Saturday to advocate against COVID-19 mask mandates, especially in Oregon schools. Attendees, who were mostly unmasked, congregated on the neighboring plaza as they listened to various speakers promote personal choice and argue masks are ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, despite studies to the contrary by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Protesters later marched around the Capitol Mall.