Tekni-Plex Acquires Container Vented Lining Material Leader
WAYNE, PA — Tekni-Plex has acquired Michigan-based M-Industries, LLC, a leader in container vented lining technology. M-Industries will operate as part of Tri-Seal, the Tekni-Plex division business specializing in closure liners and seals. M-Industries is one of only a few manufacturers worldwide that provide complex venting lining solutions for products that need air pressure regulation due to ingredients, filling methods, and/or the way they are shipped and stored.www.mychesco.com
