Tekni-Plex Acquires Container Vented Lining Material Leader

LANCASTER, PA — Surface Technology, Inc. has created a new division that will respond to mission-critical, short notice, and highly complex projects. Surface Team Six is a unique, rapid response team composed of America’s most highly trained, motivated, well-equipped industrial flooring industry professionals. They specialize in projects others can’t handle because of complexity, time, or security concerns. Surface Team Six can mobilize and deploy personnel, equipment, and materials anywhere within the continental United States in 48 hours. Their team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to handle a facility’s most urgent flooring needs.