100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #20 Clayton Smith

Clayton Smith arrives in Norman as one of the highest-rated defensive recruits in quite some time; the only defensive recruit since 2009 who was ranked higher (per 247) was Caleb Kelly. OU was one of his first offers back in May, 2019, and was his very first Big 12 offer. He made it to Norman for the summer BBQ in 2019, hitting it off with Coach Odom. Coach Cain joined the Sooners staff early 2020 and joined the Smith recruitment immediately. Shortly after Coach Cain arrived, OU got the good news.