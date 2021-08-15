Cancel
Braves' Max Fried: Posts quality start

Fried (10-7) earned the win Saturday against the Nationals after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while fanning seven across six innings. Fried recorded his fourth straight quality start and has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of those contests, as the left-hander continues to thrive every time he steps on the mound. While Fried has been consistently good all season long, he seems to have reached another level over the last few weeks -- he owns a 3.26 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP while posting a 9.8 K/9 over eight starts since the beginning of July.

