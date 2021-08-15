Cancel
MLB

Giants' Kris Bryant: Registers steal in loss

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Colorado. Bryant was one of two Giants to get on base multiple times against Colorado starter Kyle Freeland and two relievers. The steal was Bryant's sixth in eight attempts and his second theft in 13 games in August. He's slashing .271/.358/.496 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 65 runs scored and 24 doubles. With Evan Longoria (shoulder) back from the injured list, Bryant will likely start most games in the outfield going forward.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Rbi
