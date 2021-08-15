Cancel
Rangers' Jonah Heim: On bench Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Heim is not in the lineup Sunday against the Athletics. Heim will take a seat versus left-hander Sean Manaea, who starts Sunday for Oakland. Jose Trevino will take over behind the plate in the series finale.

