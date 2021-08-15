Rangers' Jonah Heim: On bench Sunday

As I've mentioned a few times previously, my brother is a Buffalo Bills fan. True of any organization's fan base, certain buzzwords become popular with some teams more than others. One that became part and parcel of the Bills fans (before they endangered card tables) was Captain Checkdown. The nickname of Bills quarterback Trent Edwards, he was particularly known for dropping off his primary receiver early, and “checking down” to secondary or tertiary targets. With Edwards in mind, I look at the last portion of the Cubs season.