Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Rejoining rotation Monday
Manager Aaron Boone said Cole (COVID-19) will return from the injured list Monday and start against the Angels, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Cole landed on the shelf Aug. 2 after testing positive for COVID-19, and he'll rejoin New York's rotation exactly two weeks later. The right-hander could have a more limited workload in his first start back, but he shouldn't face significant limitations given the brevity of the absence.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0