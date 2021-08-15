Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Rejoining rotation Monday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Manager Aaron Boone said Cole (COVID-19) will return from the injured list Monday and start against the Angels, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Cole landed on the shelf Aug. 2 after testing positive for COVID-19, and he'll rejoin New York's rotation exactly two weeks later. The right-hander could have a more limited workload in his first start back, but he shouldn't face significant limitations given the brevity of the absence.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Injured List#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who survived trade deadline but won’t be on 2022 roster

The New York Yankees conducted a mini makeover at this year’s trade deadline, but this roster is far from getting its full facelift. So many other players need to go, whether it’s via non-tenders, trades or outright DFAs. But general manager Brian Cashman needed to keep his focus, and he used that energy on upgrades rather than trimming the fat.
MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBNew York Post

Yankees WAGs celebrate Aaron Judge’s fiancee’s birthday after Field of Dreams loss

Aaron Judge and the Yankees suffered a crushing 9-8 loss to the White Sox at the “Field of Dreams” on Thursday, but his fiancee popped champagne. Samantha Bracksieck celebrated her 28th birthday with her fellow Yankees wives and girlfriends while on the road with the team. Bracksieck and Co. sipped champagne on a bus that included balloons and presents for the birthday girl, who sported a blue Yankees cap.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Orioles are loving ex-Yankees prospect they claimed off waivers

Jorge Mateo made quite the first impression. The former New York Yankees prospect was claimed off waivers Thursday from the San Diego Padres by the Baltimore Orioles, bringing the 26-year-old back to the American League East. Want to bet on MLB?. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees catcher gets name in MLB record book

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or every decade. Former New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine entered the MLB record book Thursday, thanks to Andrew Romine, his brother, and for one night, his batterymate. Andrew Romine started Thursday at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs. But as the 17-4 beatdown...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Impressive shortstop is now the Yankees’ top prospect and celebrates with a bang

The New York Yankees have managed to build a deep farm without sacrificing major league success, which s something unusual and incredibly hard to do. The system doesn’t have an Adley Rutschman or a Bobby Witt Jr., but its depth was on full display at the trade deadline, when they were able to bring Joey Gallo, Clay Holmes, Joely Rodriguez, Andrew Heaney, and Anthony Rizzo without giving away their top five guys.
MLBbronxpinstripes.com

It’s time for us to embrace Giancarlo Stanton for what he is

It’s no secret that in Giancarlo Stanton’s time in the Bronx, he hasn’t exactly been the golden boy that was expected. Night after night, Stanton is showered with boos by Yankee fans. We as a whole act as if Stanton has played to the same level of Jonathan Davis as a Yankee.
MLBNew York Post

Luis Severino nearing return to Yankees rotation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Yankees’ rotation is nearly unrecognizable right now, with Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery on the COVID-19 injured list and Domingo German out with shoulder inflammation, they may be closer to getting some reinforcements. Luis Severino may be back in the rotation after one more...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 2, Angels 1: Gerrit Cole shows no sign of rust in dominant return

All eyes were on Gerrit Cole on Monday as he returned to the mound following a bout of COVID that has kept him on the shelf since July 29th. The Yankees found a way to get by and go a league-best 12-4 in his absence, but seeing their ace on the mound was a breath of fresh air — especially when he lived up to the hype. Cole was excellent during this makeup game with the Angels, leading the pitching staff in a tight 2-1 victory.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Latest on Yankees’ Brett Gardner injury | 3 Aaron Boone takeaways

NEW YORK — It wasn’t enough to put Brett Gardner on the injured list, but the Yankees did call in a reinforcement. A pitch hit Gardner’s right elbow and forced him out of the game in the Yankees’ 10-2 win over the Twins on Friday night. On Saturday, he was still out of the lineup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy