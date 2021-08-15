Cancel
Ryan Reynolds says Disney wants a 'Free Guy' sequel

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 7 days ago
Ryan Reynolds said a sequel to "Free Guy" is already in the works. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds announced on Twitter that a sequel to his Disney action-comedy, Free Guy, is already in the works.

"Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony," Reynolds tweeted Saturday.

The original film, which opened in theaters on Friday, co-starred Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Joe Keery.

Shawn Levy directed the movie about an everyman who discovers his life is a video game.

UPI News

