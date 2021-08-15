Cancel
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-14 12:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Showers and thunderstorms producing strong, gusty winds This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms are producing gusty outflow wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Through 1 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts of up to 55 mph associated with the showers and thunderstorms have been observed, but most storms are producing wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Occasional lightning and brief periods of heavy rain are also possible with some of the stronger storms.

