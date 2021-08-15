Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Some QAnon believers are being driven to violence. Experts say mental health problems could be a factor.

By Sophia Ankel
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McwHn_0bSNgZkS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ca5VC_0bSNgZkS00
The QAnon conspiracy theorists hold signs during the protest at the State Capitol in Salem, Oregon, United States on May 2, 2020.

John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • A QAnon believer from California killed his two children because he believed they would "grow into monsters."
  • The story is the latest in a string of violent incidents linked to believers of QAnon.
  • Experts told Insider it's possible that more extreme believers could have mental health issues.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Anthony Beckett apologized to his pregnant girlfriend as he tried to force her head underwater.

"I need to do this, I need to do this," the soon-to-be father of three from Middlesbrough, England, told his stunned partner who was taking a bath, according to court documents seen by Insider.

Beckett, who had become obsessed with the QAnon conspiracy theory , believed that Chinese government officials would abduct his family and that a "great reset" would take place on the day of President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Read more: Gaia was a wildly popular yoga brand. Now it's a publicly traded Netflix rival pushing conspiracy theories while employees fear the CEO is invading their dreams.

So two days before the inauguration, on January 18, while his pregnant girlfriend was taking a bath after putting the kids to bed, Beckett took a hammer and hit her on the head four times before strangling and attempting to drown her, court documents show.

Two months ago, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail for attempted murder. His lawyer, Jonathan Walker, claimed in court that his client had a history of mental health issues.

The story is only one example of a series of violent incidents linked to believers of the QAnon conspiracy. The most recent saw a father in California killing his two children with a speargun because he thought they would "grow into monsters."

Almost 80 people have committed crimes motivated by QAnon

A report by the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism published in May 2021 found that almost 80 people have committed crimes seemingly motivated by the baseless conspiracy theory. (This number only represents the crimes committed in the United States and does not include international cases such as Beckett's.)

More than half of those crimes were committed by QAnon believers who stormed the Capitol on January 6. But the others are more sinister, and many involve people with previous mental health conditions.

In March 2019, Anthony Comello, a 24-year-old conspiracy theorist from Staten Island allegedly gunned down a Gambino crime boss because he believed he was a prominent member of the deep state. The 24-year-old was found mentally unfit to stand trial in June 2020.

A few months later, Liliana Carrillo, a mother-of-three from Los Angeles, admitted to drowning her children to save them from what she said would be a lifetime of sexual abuse.

In her police interview, Carrillo, who followed QAnon, said she dealt with depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress syndrome, and post-partum depression, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The complex relationship between disinformation and mental health

These stories show there is a complex link between Qanon and mental illness.

In February, the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism published a report revealing that more than two-thirds of the 31 QAnon adherents who'd been charged with a crime before or after the January 6 insurrection, experienced severe mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

Social and clinical psychologist Dr. Sophia Moskalenko, the co-author of " Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon," has reviewed court documents, media interviews, and social media posts related to QAnon believers charged with committing a crime.

In her research, she also found that many of those who'd committed a crime had a history of mental illness.

Intensified feelings of uncertainty, fear, and isolation brought out by the coronavirus pandemic might have pushed these people closer toward embracing QAnon's views.

"We know from research that putting people in situations where they have little control when they're feeling anxious and fearful makes them more likely to embrace conspiracy theories," Moskalenko told Insider. "Add to that the algorithms on social media that give people answers to all the questions that the pandemic and the political situation in the US brought about."

"Qanon is unique in the sense it's like an Amazon store for conspiracy theories that can get anything you want. It appeals to so many different kinds of vulnerable people."

Not all QAnon followers have a mental health condition

But Sara Gorman, a public health expert, and psychologist stresses that this does not mean that all QAnon followers have mental health issues.

"When it comes to the general population of people who believe in QAnon theories, the vast majority of them are not going to be mentally ill," she told Insider. "But it is possible that the believers who are more extreme may have mental health issues at higher rates."

"QAnon is the kind of conspiracy theory that draws in people who are very socially isolated, or feel somehow like they have lost control of their lives," she continued. "So I do think those particular more vulnerable people have a major risk factor for mental health issues because part of what they're doing with conspiracy theories is trying to gain control of their environment and clean everything around them in some way. "

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Insider

Insider

119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qanon#Mental Illness#Sex Abuse#The State Capitol#Anadolu Agency#Chinese#Gaia#Gambino#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Type Linked To Poor Mental Health

This personality type affects around one in six people in the US. People with personality disorders are at double the risk of developing mental health problems by 35-years-old, research finds. People with personality disorders are more likely to be socially disadvantaged, separated or divorced. By 35, people with personality disorders...
KidsMedicalXpress

Children living with someone who has mental health issues are two-thirds more likely to experience similar difficulties

The risk of children developing mental ill-health increases significantly when they have lived with someone who also has a common mental health disorder, research has found. The study, from Cardiff University, showed children who had grown up living with someone with mental health difficulties were 63% more likely to experience any mental health issue, which includes but is not limited to anxiety, depression, anti-social behavior and personality disorders.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Lyme disease can wreak havoc on mental health

Lyme disease can exact a significant mental toll as well as a physical one on its sufferers, a new study confirms. Patients hospitalized for Lyme disease had a 28% higher incidence of mental disorders and were twice as likely to attempt suicide than people without Lyme, researchers report. "These findings...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Experts explain mental health impact of mask debate on children

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Even with kids back in the classroom this year, the debate over masks swirls around them. “It increases the fear for the kids,” said counselor at Family Counseling Services Rockford Dina Lauman. Lauman says the outside debate can lead to some difficult conversations for kids to...
Saint Louis, MOstegenherald.com

Putting A Human Face On Opioid Crisis Puts It In Perspective

After professionals from several fields spoke about opioid addiction on Aug. 4, Bill Kraemer put a human face on the subject. Kraemer, president of Quarry & Allied Workers’ Local 830, has been leading the local movement to fight opioid addiction and promote the availability of Narcan since April 2018. He...
KidsMedicalXpress

Child and youth mental health problems have doubled during COVID-19

For most children and adolescents, the past year has been a shadow of a typical childhood. Instead, there have been strict stay-at-home orders, repeated opening and closures of schools, social distancing from peers and other supports, limited or no access to sport and extracurricular activities, and many missed milestones such as graduation.
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Illinois mental health chair: New law aims to fix decades-old problem

Most Illinois insurance companies will be required to provide mental and substance abuse services to their beneficiaries beginning Jan. 1 under a new bill Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law. Senate Bill 471 requires insurance providers to ensure an adequate network of mental healthcare providers is available for beneficiaries that...
Hackensack, NJroi-nj.com

Supply and demand: In mental health sector, pandemic is straining profession already stretched thin by low wages, other factors

Everyone in Don Parker’s family worked with their hands; his brothers were both engineers, and his dad was an airplane mechanic. Parker, who today is president of behavioral health care services for the Hackensack Meridian Health network, wanted to work with nothing as tangible as that — he wanted to work in the realm of thoughts, feelings and actions.
Boston, MAnortheastern.edu

Refugees often face violence, mental health issues in the cities where they had sought safety, study says

Refugees often face violence, mental health issues in the cities where they had sought safety, study says. Refugees who experience violence in the North American cities where they’ve sought asylum suffer from devastating, long-lasting mental health issues—and those issues can impact them just as deeply as the violence they faced in their home country, says Carmel Salhi, assistant professor of health sciences.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Exploring the influence of complex trauma on mental health and cognitive function

New research from King's College London has explored whether different types of trauma confer the same risk of future mental illness, in the first study of its kind. The study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, investigated the theory that traumas occurring at an early age, that involve interpersonal violence, and are repeated could represent a particularly detrimental type of trauma named complex trauma.
Mental HealthThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mental health is essential to our well being

Mental health is a vital element of overall health and an essential part of our individual well-being. It is important at every stage of life and can be described as much more than just the absence of disease. Mental health is the collective emotional, psychological, and social well-being that affects our thoughts, feelings, and actions. It is a part of our ability as humans to think, handle stress, interact with others, and make choices. Our mental health can control or change our thinking, mood, and even our behavior.
Mental Healththelandonline.com

Coming Sunday: Experts predict a mental health crisis

As the pandemic drags on for another year, mental health professionals and advocates warn more needs to be done to address mental illness. While Minnesota has made strides in recent years in tackling mental health issues, a variety of factors has experts sounding the alarm over what they see as an upcoming mental health crisis.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Experts In Student Mental Health Watching For Uptick In Bullying Reports This Year

DENVER (CBS4) – Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program that allows students to anonymously report safety threats. Despite school being closed last month, Safe2Tell still received hundreds of reports. According to their monthly report, 416 tips were received in July. Safe2Tell leaders and state officials anticipate more reports as students return after a turbulent year of learning. (credit: CBS) “This year’s back-to-school transition promises to be very challenging for youth in Colorado, with the built-up stress and anxiety from the pandemic, changing health and safety guidelines, and a return to in-person learning throughout the state,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “As...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can Mental Health Professionals Handle Their Own Problems?

People with lived experience are attracted to working in mental health professions. A clinician's sensitivity and compassion may be improved by experiencing challenging personal circumstances. Concern over stigma often prevents disclosure of personal problems at work. I had been a clinical psychologist for 25 years when my husband Paul dropped...
Youngstown, OH27 First News

Local counselor believes important factor adds to violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As many are working to find solutions to the violence plaguing the city of Youngstown, one man says he may know a cause. Christopher Price is a substance abuse counselor. He feels substance abuse is directly linked to crime and violence. “Because of the nature of...
Mental HealthKITV.com

Afghanistan crisis could have ripple effect of mental health issues for veterans

Shock and sadness from veterans who served in Afghanistan, and a warning about a possible ripple effect of mental health issues. "Those images are very disturbing. We fought really hard and we sacrificed a lot of lives to ensure that we have a safe country while we were there," said Dr. Alan Wu, a U.S. army doctor who treated both Americans and Afghans outside of Kabul from 2010 to 2011.. "I actually do support the withdrawal. Because I feel that it really cost too many lives and we have no endpoint."

Comments / 4

Community Policy