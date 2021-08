Longoria is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets. Longoria and fellow veteran Buster Posey will both be extended breathers for the day game after both played in the first two contests of the series with New York. Kris Bryant will step in at third base for Longoria, who has gone 5-for-11 with a solo home run, a walk and three additional runs in his first four games since returning from the injured list last week.