Buffalo Bills Reportedly Cut Veteran Defensive Lineman

By Matt Hladik
 7 days ago
The first round of NFL training camp cuts is underway, with the AFC runner-up Buffalo Bills being the first team to get down to 85 players. Buffalo trimmed five players from its 90-man roster today, cutting three offensive linemen, a linebacker and a defensive lineman. Included among the released was veteran defensive tackle Eli Ankou.

