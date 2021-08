A woman was stranded at Croatia’s Zadar Airport last week after she inadvertently arrived a year early for her flight. The woman, who posted about her experience on Tiktok, arrived at the airport at 6am to find that her easyJet flight to Milan Malpensa wasn’t on the departures board. She checked what she thought was her boarding pass, only to discover that she hadn’t actually checked in for the flight. She had simply purchased baggage allowance and entered her passport details. Checking her confirmation email, the passenger discovered her mistake: the flight was scheduled for 4 August 2022,...