Brian Goodwin has worn five uniforms during his six-year career in the majors, but he seems to have found a home in the black, white, and silver of our Chicago White Sox. Does Goodwin fit with the Chicago mentality? Absolutely. This can be a rough-and-tumble place, but also a melting pot of ideas and experiences. The streets are full to bursting of all colors and creeds, and the home dugout at 35th and Shields is no exception. It’s an international mix of personalities, all bouncing off each other and motivating each other.