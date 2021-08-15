7-year old California Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba After Lake Swim

A 2-year-old girl was trampled to death at the Kabul airport on Saturday as her family desperately tried to get a flight out of the country, The New York Times reports. “I felt pure terror. I couldn’t save her,” the girl’s mother, a former interpreter for an American firm, told the Times. The incident that led to her daughter’s death, she said, was pure chaos: a mob of people had knocked her and the rest of her family to the ground, where they were crushed by the crowd. The toddler’s death is just the latest harrowing event to be reported from inside the country a week after the Taliban came to power, prompting those who allied with the U.S. in some way previously to hide or flee for their lives. Despite the Taliban’s declaration of a general amnesty, reports of the group’s ruthless violence continue to pour out, with gunmen reportedly hunting down and threatening journalists and interpreters, among others, and beating protesters.