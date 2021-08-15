Sweden's Prince Julian christened in Stockholm

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia on their wedding day in 2015. Their third child, Prince Julian, was christened this weekend. File Photo by Stefan Holm/Shutterstock

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia had their 5-month-old son, Prince Julian, christened at the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm this weekend.

Bishop Johan Dalman and Reverend Michael Bjerkhagen blessed the baby as he was held by his mother on Saturday.

Present for the ceremony were Prince Carl Philip's parents -- King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia -- as well as Prince Julian's big brothers -- Prince Alexander, 5, and Prince Gabriel, 3.

Johan Andersson, Stina Andersson, Patrick Sommerlath, Jacob Högfeldt and Frida Vesterberg were selected to be Prince Julian's godparents.

Prince Julian, who is seventh in line for the Swedish throne, was dressed in the same white christening gown his father wore to his own 1979 baptism.

The family heirloom reportedly dates back to Prince Gustaf Adolf's 1906 christening.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia married in 2015.