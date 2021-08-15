Cancel
US booster shot decision expected within 2 weeks

By Associated Press
WSFA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) – The director of the National Institutes of Health said the U.S. could decide in the next couple of weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall. Dr. Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that federal health officials are looking at the U.S. numbers “almost...

