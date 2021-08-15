Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Beltway reporting of Afghanistan withdrawal a disservice to Americans

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSVd6_0bSNdtF500
© Getty Images

As Taliban forces pushed through Afghanistan this past week, most news outlets covered the swiftly shifting story by falling back to their usual position: reporting from inside the Beltway.

That kind of journalism — insular and hermetically-sealed — can read “out of touch” to most news consumers and only further cements skepticism about the media.

In Washington, the situation in Afghanistan was largely viewed as an event with disastrous consequences for President Biden . According to the headlines, the president now faced “political peril” as the end of the war entered “treacherous terrain.”

More than that, one report insisted, this represented a “grim reckoning” for Biden, who had “rebuffed Pentagon recommendations” to leave a contingent of U.S. troops in the country.

In case the point was somehow missed, a cable news chyron shouted: “Afghanistan’s Rapid Unravelling Threatens Biden’s Legacy.”

It’s undeniable that the circumstances in Afghanistan have deteriorated much more quickly than the administration anticipated — or, at least, that it wanted to discuss publicly. But two main questions were left under-examined as the political media rushed to do what it too-often does: Find a simple D.C.-centric story thread and race to repeat it.

The most important issue: What do the American people want? Reports from outside the Beltway, looking for voter reaction, have been rare. But recent polling makes the answer clear. In one April survey, 73 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s plan to withdraw from Afghanistan. As late as last month, polls showed 57 percent supported ending the war.

In other words, the people who have for the past 20 years been asked to do the fighting — or to send loved ones far away, tour-after-tour, as the conflict dragged on — have said “Enough is enough.” Their voices should count for something, yet their point of view was largely missing from reports out of Washington this past week.

Also largely left unconsidered: Why was the Taliban able to advance so quickly? The story line most often picked up blamed a hasty U.S. withdrawal. It was, according to one headline, “Joe Biden’s Fall of Saigon.”

That comparison actually rings true — but not for the reasons most journalists have settled on. With the passage of time, it became clear that, in large part, South Vietnam fell so quickly because its government simply did not have the support of its people. America’s military presence in Vietnam — over the course of nearly 20 years and 58,000 U.S. combat deaths — was unable to build a political infrastructure that citizens could trust.

After that war, the idea of “nation-building” was tossed on the foreign policy trash heap. It was revived by President George W. Bush as the best way to ensure Afghanistan never again became a terrorist haven. But, like Vietnam, the idea of using U.S. soldiers to help create a credible government proved extremely difficult.

Donald Trump ran against the ill-conceived Bush policy in 2016, as did several Democratic candidates in 2020 — all repeating the mantra that America needed to put an “end to endless wars.”

Little of this history and context — and the average American’s view of it — made it into Beltway-based reporting over the past week. Casual news consumers might have thought most fellow citizens wanted U.S. troops to stay, just like all the policy experts quoted in articles and seen on cable. Many might have assumed that things had been going well in Afghanistan until Biden came along and tarnished his political legacy.

It would not take much to counter this kind of reporting. News organizations would simply need to increase their regard for what voters think and send correspondents out to speak with them.

One outlet that did travel outside the confines of the capital interviewed veterans of the conflict, many of whom expressed anger and betrayal; others saw this kind of bad end coming long ago. But most asked themselves some version of a haunting question that harkened back to the final days of Vietnam: “Why did my friend die?”

Journalists inside the Beltway should remember that, and remember those people, as reporting on the final chapter of America’s 20 years of war continues.

Joe Ferullo is an award-winning media executive, producer and journalist and former executive vice president of programming for CBS Television Distribution. He was a news executive for NBC, a writer-producer for “Dateline NBC” and worked for ABC News. Follow him on Twitter @ironworker1.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Taliban#Pentagon#Democratic#Nbc#Dateline Nbc#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump tries to have it both ways, bashing Biden for Afghanistan deal he locked in

Rachel Maddow highlights the hypocrisy of Donald Trump bragging to his supporters at a rally about how he'd ensured a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and then weeks later criticizing President Joe Biden for the very thing he set in motion. Florida Rep. Bill Posey also paints himself a hypocrite for voting against expediting the processing of visas of U.S. Afghan allies and then criticizing the Biden administration for not making "every effort." Aug. 21, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Aug. 22, 2021: Afghanistan pullout chaos, Biden deflections, Taliban promises

The chaos in Afghanistan again dominates the weekly editorial cartoon gallery. Cartoonist Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune leads the gallery with his drawing of President Joe Biden seated at the Resolute Desk, amid the smoking rubble of the White House. An adviser in the background says, “We may be getting close to the point where ‘at least he isn’t Trump’ doesn’t cut it anymore.”
AfghanistanWashington Times

ISIS threatens Kabul airport, embassy warns Americans to stay away

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul changed course and issued a travel warning Saturday after an apparent threat from Islamic State terrorists, telling Americans not to go to the Afghanistan capital’s airport unless advised by an official government representative. In its official notice, the embassy cited “potential security threats” outside the...
U.S. Politicsalabamanews.net

Biden: Afghanistan Evacuations Are Accelerating

President Joe Biden says the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport has picked up speed this weekend. Speaking at the White House on Sunday, Biden said 11,000 evacuees had been airlifted out of the Afghan capital in a 36-hour period. He also said that no Afghan evacuees are being flown directly to the United States without prior screening.
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Says ‘No One’s Being Killed,’ Ignores More Than 12,000 Dead in Afghanistan

“[N]o one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now.”. That was President Joe Biden’s Aug. 18 description of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where the U.S.-backed government there has been toppled by the Taliban in an offensive that began in early May.
Lakeland, FLfloridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blames ‘Beltway clique’ for Afghanistan botch

Governor talks foreign policy in Bradenton. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was inspired to serve in the military in the wake of 9/11, has not been shy in condemning the haphazard American exit from Afghanistan. In remarks made Saturday in Lakeland, the Republican Governor expanded on previously established critiques. Specifically, DeSantis...
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
POTUSWashington Times

Blinken contradicts Biden's assertion al Qaeda 'gone' from Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged Sunday that al Qaeda still has a presence in Afghanistan as administration officials struggled to defend President Biden’s insistence that the terrorist group is “gone.”. Mr. Blinken defended the president’s comment by saying that al Qaeda’s ability to carry out an attack on U.S....
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Biden adviser sees 'acute' Islamic State terror risk at Kabul airport

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is placing “paramount priority” on defending crowds at Kabul airport seeking to leave Afghanistan against a potential Islamic State terrorist attack, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. “The threat is real, it is acute, it is persistent and it is something that we are focused on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy