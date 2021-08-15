'Free Guy' Director Shawn Levy on Jodie Comer Singing and Those Surprising Crossovers

Free Guy director Shawn Levy thinks all the credit for the great songs in the movie belongs to Ryan Reynolds. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke to the director about the movie this week. Of course, soundtracks absolutely help make these movies, and Free Guy is no exception. With so much of the movie hinging on references to other visual mediums like video games, it’s important to get the feel of those worlds right. Apparently, Reynolds was more than up to the task when it came to suggestions. Levy says that his star has pretty eclectic taste, so he could find a way to fit things in that may have gotten passed over at another point. Clearly, something is working because Free Guy has almost unanimous critical approval and strong Rotten Tomatoes scores. So, the music is working alongside a heartfelt story to provide something that was missing before. Check out what the filmmaker had to say down below: