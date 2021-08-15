Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Free Guy' Director Shawn Levy on Jodie Comer Singing and Those Surprising Crossovers

By Jazz Tangcay
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevy directs Ryan Reynolds, who plays Guy, a bank teller, who one day discovers he is actually an NPC (a non-player character) in a video game. Upon learning this, and with the help of Jodie Comer’s character, Molotov Girl, he decides to break free and save the world. More from...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Zak Penn
Person
Ethan Tobman
Person
Hulk
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Joe Keery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Guy#Crossovers#Free City#Npc#Marvel#Capitol Records#The Stash House#Grand Theft Auto#Facetime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Ryan Reynolds Thanks Free Guy Success on His Friends' Cameos

For those who haven't yet seen Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy and want to let the movie hang onto all of its secrets, then it might be best to back away now, but for everyone else, the actor has been praising his famous friends who appeared in the movie as the key to its success. While there were very few who could predict exactly which way the gamble of putting out the movie in cinemas only would go, it seems that the movie has exceeded expectations in many ways, and the number of well-known faces turning up for cameos is definitely something Reynolds was keen to point out as a big part of that success.
Moviestheaureview.com

Interview: Free Guy director Shawn Levy and the creative team on bringing their unique world to life

To coincide with the anticipated release of Free Guy, 20th Century Studios invited our own Peter Gray to chat with the film’s creative team during a roundtable dialogue. Discussing with director Shawn Levy, production designer Ethan Tobman, SFX supervisor Swen Gillberg, cinematographer George Richmond, and stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara were, among Ryan Reynolds praise, the intricacies of filming such a technical production and the inspiration behind its visuals.
Movies/Film

‘Free Guy’ Could Be the Start of a New Franchise, Director Shawn Levy Hints

Free Guy may have only just blasted its way into theaters, but director Shawn Levy already has one eye on the future of this potential franchise-to-be. The Ryan Reynolds-led movie riffs on video games and even some unbelievable studio notes while proudly carving out its own space as an original story amid this IP-saturated blockbuster landscape. These days, the question immediately turns to the possibility of sequels and spin-offs. Levy offers up a carefully measured answer in response.
Video GamesVincennes Sun Commercial

Shawn Levy: Free Guy is not about video games

Shawn Levy says 'Free Guy' isn't about video games. The 53-year-old filmmaker has directed the new movie that features Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a non-player character in a game who becomes aware of his situation and tries to make himself the hero. Shawn admits that he and the 'Deadpool' star...
MoviesComicBook

Free Guy Director Shawn Levy Credits Ryan Reynolds For Great Songs

Free Guy director Shawn Levy thinks all the credit for the great songs in the movie belongs to Ryan Reynolds. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke to the director about the movie this week. Of course, soundtracks absolutely help make these movies, and Free Guy is no exception. With so much of the movie hinging on references to other visual mediums like video games, it’s important to get the feel of those worlds right. Apparently, Reynolds was more than up to the task when it came to suggestions. Levy says that his star has pretty eclectic taste, so he could find a way to fit things in that may have gotten passed over at another point. Clearly, something is working because Free Guy has almost unanimous critical approval and strong Rotten Tomatoes scores. So, the music is working alongside a heartfelt story to provide something that was missing before. Check out what the filmmaker had to say down below:
Moviesdigitalspy.com

﻿Jodie Comer reveals how Killing Eve prepared her for Free Guy's dual role

Jodie Comer has explained how her breakthrough role as Villanelle in Killing Eve prepared her for the dual role in Free Guy. The movie sees Comer star as programmer Millie who teams up with Guy (Ryan Reynolds) to save Free City, the video game at the heart of the movie. Guy is an NPC though, so he's actually interacting with the character Millie plays in Free City, Molotovgirl.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jodie Comer Explains Why She Never Had To Play Her Two Free Guy Characters On The Same Day

In the world of Free Guy, the action is set not only in the digital playground known as Free City, but also in the very world that we inhabit ourselves. With Ryan Reynolds’ eponymous bank teller captivating both sides of the screen with his great guy antics, he also draws the attention of one of his programmers, Jodie Comer’s Millie. Playing basically the bridge between worlds, Comer’s digital alter ego Molotov Girl, the Killing Eve star had to flip personas during her time on Free Guy, but thankfully never on the same day of shooting.
MoviesETOnline.com

'Free Guy' Director Shawn Levy Talks Secret Cameos and Mariah Carey (Exclusive)

Free Guy and given it her highest praise: It's a moment. If you read that sentence and are wondering what the Elusive Chanteuse has to do with a popcorn flick starring Ryan Reynolds, then you evidently have not seen Free Guy and should read no further, because we're going deep into spoiler territory to discuss some of the biggest surprises and reveals. So, I repeat: Big spoily spoilers for Free Guy below.
MoviesCollider

Shawn Levy on Why ‘Free Guy' Isn't Premiering on Disney+ and How Ryan Reynolds Adds Jokes in Post-Production

With the fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to director Shawn Levy about making the action comedy from 20th Century Studios. As most of you know, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.
MoviesCinema Blend

'Free Guy' Interviews With Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer And More!

The Free Guy cast, including Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, and Director Shawn Levy discuss everything about their new action-comedy in this interview with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. The cast picks their character’s NPC songs, Reynolds explains whether Deadpool could have been included in the film and if we can ever expect a sequel! Plus much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy