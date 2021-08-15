Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect

It’s telling that the HBO Max series Titans kicks off its third season with a truncated version of one of the most notorious Batman stories ever told. The premiere episode, “Barbara Gordon,” begins with a hilariously brief version of A Death in the Family, Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo’s comic featuring the Joker’s murder of Jason Todd, the second Robin. In the Titans episode, Bruce Wayne is on a flight and unable to help Jason, who goes after the Joker alone, in spite of Bruce’s warnings. And he gets bludgeoned to death by the Joker, who is shown from so far away that it might as well be any random crook with a crowbar. Jason (Curran Walters) goes out like a chump.