Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect

By Hannibal Tabu
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost like stepping into the maskless multiplexes of the late eighties and early nineties, Batman '89 #1 seamlessly takes you back into the cinematic universe that may have jumpstarted the modern comic book movie era. With a distinct aesthetic and pitch-perfect renditions of the voices from the source material, this work is manna from heaven for those who enjoyed the gothic stylings that still offers something to fans who may have missed all the seats on the bandwagon, all while paying attention to what's happened in the interim.

