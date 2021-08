While it may have been a month of rest for some, Marc Marquez has been hard at work training and growing in strength, and at Spielberg the Spaniard will be looking to prove himself as the King once more. However, aside from Portimao, the Red Bull Ring is the only track on the current calendar where Marquez has never topped the podium – and at Assen, Quartararo looked unbeatable. Read on as we explain how to watch all the Styria Grand Prix action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.