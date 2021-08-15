Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees the country, Taliban breaches the capital
CNN — Taliban forces entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, getting closer to taking full control of the nation. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Taliban representatives have been in talks with the government for hours, discussing who will rule the nation after the militant group’s quick advance across the country. The Taliban seized power of dozens of key cities with little to no resistance.nbc-2.com
Comments / 0