Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alan Wake 2 Rumored To Have “Moved Into Full Production”

By William Lockwood
Rely on Horror
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent article on pcgamesn.com reported that according to Remedy’s latest financial report, the developer is going full steam ahead with its latest triple-A title, which is rumored to be the long-gestating Alan Wake 2. Per the report:. Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games has moved into full production,...

www.relyonhorror.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games Store#Game Developer#Pcgamesn Com#Vanguard#Control Awe Dlc#Remedy Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Among Us' Rumored To Have 'Fortnite' Crossover; Innersloth Responds

Innersloth, the game developer behind the hit game "Among Us," has responded to rumors claiming the online social deduction title will have a "Fortnite" crossover. The official Twitter account of "Among Us" responded Tuesday to a fan's inquiry about the rumored collaboration of the game with "Fortnite." Unfortunately, the developer shut down the rumor, noting, "I don't know who spread this rumor but it isn't true haha, would be super cool though."
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Remedy and Epic Games AAA Game Enters Full Production - News

Remedy Entertainment in its latest earnings report announced its AAA game it is developing with Epic Games has moved into full production. A second game that is of smaller scale remains in full production as well. "Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games has moved into full production, and a...
Video GamesTaylor Daily Press

Control exceeds 10 million players, the new Remedy game is in full production

No control After passing 10 million players, Remedy Entertainment has started full production on a new game project with Epic Games. It was revealed in New letter to investors, along with the news that Control’s revenue was slightly higher in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Remedy affirms the company’s commitment to controlling marketing, D Control Ultimate Edition It launched on Google Stadia, and that Control was on the Epic Game Store Mega Sale 2021, as reasons for the game’s continued success.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Rumor: GTA remastered trilogy in production and coming to Switch in Fall 2021

Say what you want about the Grand Theft Auto series, but Rockstar Games’ action-adventure crime series has become not only a popular video game franchise, but also secured itself a spot in pop culture. Sure, we don’t see too many entries of the series on Nintendo’s consoles, but we might see some soon in the form of a remastered trilogy. According to Kotaku (and also corroborated by PC Gamer, Gematsu, VGC, and more), soon we’ll see the PS2-era Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas be upgraded and released on all current-generation consoles, PC, and mobile. Yes, that includes the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Rumor: Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Have a „Mini Battle Royale” Mode

Tom Henderson shared more information about CoD: Vanguard. According to the insider, the game will feature a Warzone-inspired „mini battle royale” mode. In recent days, the Internet was flooded by a few leaks of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Thanks to them, we learned, among other things, that the production is set in the World War II and the characters will be inspired by historical figures. One of the sources of these leaks was Tom Henderson from DualShockers. Now, the same insider reveals more details about the latest Activision production. It seems that it will include a "mini battle royale" mode.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Alan Wake 2 may now be in "full production", according to Remedy's latest investor report

Rumor has it that Alan Wake 2 has moved into "full production". While it's chiefly all speculation and a healthy dollop of fan excitement right now, Remedy Entertainment's latest investor report has teased that both games included in its two-project publishing deal with Epic Games are progressing well, with its "AAA game project" – widely thought to be that highly-anticipated Alan Wake sequel – moving into full production, while its second "smaller-scale game" remains in "full production mode", too.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Work on Alan Wake 2 Said to be in Full Swing

Remedy's latets financial report suggests that the development of the Alan Wake 2 project has started in earnest. Everything seems to indicate that Remedy finally got busy working on Alan Wake 2, a sequel to the action game from 2010. Such conclusions can be drawn from the latest financial report for investors.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Lord of the Rings Season 2 Moves Production To the U.K.

Lord of the Rings Season 2 Moves Production To the U.K. A little more than a week after wrapping its first season, Amazon’s highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series is already making big changes for season 2. According to Deadline, the show is leaving New Zealand and will set up shop in the U.K. when production resumes early next year.
Video GamesRely on Horror

Mondo Brings Silent Hill 3 & 4 and The Medium OSTs to Vinyl

SILENT HILL 3 – Original Video Game Soundtrack 2XLP. Mondo, in collaboration with Konami, presents the premiere vinyl pressing of the soundtrack to the 2003 horror classic, SILENT HILL 3. Like Akira Yamaoka’s previous two SILENT HILL scores, SILENT HILL 3 is a mix of beautiful and truly terrifying soundscapes,...
Video GamesRely on Horror

Hellraiser’s Pinhead Comes to Dead by Daylight

Pinhead, the sadistic lead cenobite portrayed by actor Doug Bradley and made famous in Clive Barker’s twisted Hellraiser series, will be coming to the Dead by Daylight universe this September. In a new press release from developer Behaviour Interactive, Creative Director of Dead by Daylight Dave Richard said:. Hellraiser’s Pinhead...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: MrSavage Finds Bizarre "Gnome" Glitch During DreamHack Finals

MrSavage and Benjyfishy encounter a mind-blowing glitch during a high-stakes duo tournament. Glitches and bugs in Fortnite Battle Royale are certainly nothing new. The competitive scene particularly manages to find the most outrageous ones in the heat of battle or in a position to win a tournament potentially. Everything from car bugs to teleportation glitches has encompassed the bulk of issues for over a year.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Epic offers Sony $200 million to bring PlayStation games to PC

Since last year, Epic Games has been in a legal fight with Apple. A lot of information emerged during the lawsuit, one of which is that Epic offered Sony millions of dollars to bring PlayStation games to PC. Although this news has spread since May, a large number of files...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Doom Slayers Collection is Making its Way to the Nintendo Switch

Id Software during QuakeCon has announced a Doom Slayers Collection. A release consisting of 5 Doom Games which is coming over to the Nintendo Switch, available for purchase now at an incentivizing price point. The Doom Slayers Collection will include 5 Doom Games, that span over two decades of the franchise. The original Doom from 1993, Doom 2 originally released in 1994, Doom 64 released in 1997, Doom 3 released in 2004, as well the Doom 2016 game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Halo Infinite game modes, explained

Halo Infinite is set to have plenty of things for you to do when the game launches to PC and Xbox consoles. Right now, the expected release date is sometime in holiday 2021. While the release date has not been hammered out, developers 343 Industries have been eagerly sharing with players what they’ll be able to do when the game arrives. These are all of the game modes you can play in Halo Infinite.
NFLdexerto.com

Fortnite leak claims more Suicide Squad skins in the works

A fresh Fortnite leak has suggested that more Suicide Squad skins could be coming to the battle royale, and they’re not quite who you might expect. For years, Epic Games has blazed a trail with Fortnite and its crossovers – linking up with everybody from DC to Marvel, Netflix, the NFL, and a number of football clubs across the globe.
Economygamesindustry.biz

Imitation is the sincerest form of robbery | This Week in Business

This Week in Business is our weekly recap column, a collection of stats and quotes from recent stories presented with a dash of opinion (sometimes more than a dash) and intended to shed light on various trends. Check back every Friday for a new entry. Epic Games launched its Fortnite...
Video GamesRely on Horror

Review: Chernobylite

Imagine you’re at an all-you-can-eat buffet, one that incorporates dishes from all over the world. On one side of the room is sushi from Japan, on another a selection of Indian curries, across the way is a smorgasbord of hand-made pizzas like they’d eat in Rome, and in one dank corner which no one dares go near is the British food. What I’m saying is, you want to sample all of it, but you know you only have a finite amount of space on your plate with which to stack food. So, you scoop a bit of this and that on, and you sit down at the table and admire what you’ve gathered. On the whole, it’s probably not the most logically constructed meal in the world, but individually, each selection is a tasty treat. That is what The Farm 51’s nuclear disaster-inspired survival game Chernobylite is like in a nutshell.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee are free on PC

Epic Games is giving away two more games this week through the Epic Games Store. First up is strategy shooter Void Bastards. Players must lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula through derelict spaceships by deciding where to go, what to do, and who to fight, and then carrying out the strategy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy